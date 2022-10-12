Memes & Selfies: Consent is Important in Online Dating, Just as In Real Life

Besides consciously checking in with myself, my partner and I would also have regular conversations about consent and pleasure, which made me aware of my agency in shaping our relational dynamic. We would often ask each other curious and thoughtful questions like:

“Can I send you a picture of myself? I think you’re gonna hit tap to replay this one *wink wink*”

"What sort of compliments feel affirming for you?" (In the process, I learnt that I loved it when they said that I was looking lush and they liked to be called handsome and fascinating).

“Texting happens on the go and doesn’t feel like I have your full attention. Could we do date nights over video calls once a week? That way you can tell me about your stressful work situation in detail, as well.”

“Would it be okay if I told my friends and family about you? We have been dating for 3 months now, and you’ve grown significantly in my life.”

“You said you like Venetian Roast coffee and I want to send you some. Would it work for you if I scheduled its delivery for tomorrow morning? I don’t want to interrupt your workout though.”