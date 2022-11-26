Consent Aaj Kal: Time For Men to Contemplate & Converse – Here's How

So, this is going to be a hard thing to write about. Not because it is a hard thing to understand, but because it is a hard thing to make sense of.

Okay, but wait. Why should anyone care about what I have to say about consent? I am a cis-gendered, heterosexual man. I have been married for five years and have been in a committed relationship for 15!

But maybe that's exactly why I must think out loud about this. Not because I'm the right man to introspect about consent, but because every man should introspect about consent.