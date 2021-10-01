Cori Bush, Jayapal, Other Congresswomen Share Abortion Stories at House Hearing

Representative Jayapal assertively argued that it was "nobody’s business what choices they (we) as pregnant people make about our own bodies."

Finally, Representative Bush gave an account of her harrowing past, describing how she was sexually assaulted at the age of 17, that catalysed her decision to undergo an abortion.

She also said that "black women and girls who have had abortions and will have abortions" should not be ashamed of their decision.