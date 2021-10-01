Cori Bush, Jayapal, Other Congresswomen Share Abortion Stories at House Hearing

Democrats Barbara Lee (California), Cori Bush (Missouri) and Pramila Jayapal (Washington) shared their personal life stories concerning abortions.
(Image Courtesy: US House Judiciary Committee)
Democrats Barbara Lee (representative from California), Cori Bush (representative from Missouri) and Pramila Jayapal (representative from Washington) shared their personal life stories concerning abortions during a meeting of the House oversight committee on reproductive rights on Thursday, 30 September, The Guardian reported.
The narrations came one day after the same three Congresswomen had shared their stories to MSNBC's Joy Reid in an interview on Wednesday.
Representative Jayapal assertively argued that it was "nobody’s business what choices they (we) as pregnant people make about our own bodies."
Finally, Representative Bush gave an account of her harrowing past, describing how she was sexually assaulted at the age of 17, that catalysed her decision to undergo an abortion.
She also said that "black women and girls who have had abortions and will have abortions" should not be ashamed of their decision.
It also incentivises private citizens to sue anyone they suspect of engaging in any procedure that is described illegal by this law, by rewarding the petitioner $10,000 if he or she wins.
