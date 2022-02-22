Columbia Becomes the Latest North American Country To Decriminalise Abortion

Columbia decriminalised abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy on Monday, 21 February, making it the latest Latin American country to do so.

This decision was taken by a tribunal of nine judges in the Constitutional Court of Columbia, ruling five against four in favour of legalising abortion.

The Colombian abortion laws have previously restricted its use to situations where the pregnant mother's life or health is at risk, where there are life-threatening malformations of the foetus, or when there is incest, rape, or nonconsensual insemination.