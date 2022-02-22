Columbia Becomes the Latest North American Country To Decriminalise Abortion

Columbia decriminalised abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy on Monday, 21 February, making it the latest Latin American country to do so.
This decision was taken by a tribunal of nine judges in the Constitutional Court of Columbia, ruling five against four in favour of legalising abortion.
The Colombian abortion laws have previously restricted its use to situations where the pregnant mother's life or health is at risk, where there are life-threatening malformations of the foetus, or when there is incest, rape, or nonconsensual insemination.
However, this decision fell short of expectations as pro-choice groups had demanded the complete legalisation of abortion.
It is estimated that Colombia performs about 400,000 abortions each year, of which only 10% are legal.
Traditional conservative Latin America, with a powerful religious lobby led by Catholics and evangelical Christians, has some of the world's most strict abortion laws, many of which ban abortion outright.
Latin American countries like Argentina, Cuba, and Uruguay, allow abortion without any restrictions. The Mexico Supreme Court had decriminalised abortion the previous year.
However, countries like El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and The Dominican Republic still prohibit abortion and have very strict laws against it.
