College Girl Set on Fire After Failed Rape Attempt in UP

A second year student of Bachelors of Arts has testified to the police that she was set on fire after a failed attempt of rape by three unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur district, claimed the police on Wednesday, 24 February.

Superintendent of Police, S Anand told media outlets that the investigation for the case is ongoing. The police have seen CCTV footage, which shows the girl descending alone from the third floor.

The officer added, “The girl went out of the college campus from a broken outer wall about 20 minutes after entering the premises and was seen walking alone on a canal road,” according to PTI.

So far, dozens of college students and friends of the victim, including a person she called from her village on Monday, 22 February, have been questioned, according to Anand.