Coimbatore Rape Case: Police Seek Accused IAF Officer's Custody, Challenge Order

Coimbatore police have filed a revision petition in the Coimbatore district court, seeking to reverse a mahila court order that required the court to hand the accused in sexual assault case of a woman officer over to the Indian Air Force (IAF).
On Thursday, 7 October, Inspector E Nirmala, who represents the local all-women police station, filed a revision petition to principal district judge R Sakthivel, seeking to revoke the mahila court order and sought custody of the accused Flight Lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh, reported Times of India.
A senior police officer told Times of India that only Coimbatore city police or other investigating agency has the right to investigate the case.
The Coimbatore police arrested Amitesh Harmukh on 25 September after his colleague accused him of raping her. On 30 September, the additional mahila court judge Thilageswari gave her approval to the IAF's plea that sought for Amitesh's custody in order to conduct court martial.
