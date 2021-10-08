Coimbatore Rape Case: Police Seek Accused IAF Officer's Custody, Challenge Order

Coimbatore police have filed a revision petition in the Coimbatore district court, seeking to reverse the mahila court order that required the court to hand the accused in the sexual assault case of a woman officer over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for court martial.

On Thursday, 7 October, Inspector E Nirmala, who represents the local all-women police station, filed a revision petition to principal district judge R Sakthivel, seeking to revoke the mahila court order and sought custody of the accused Flight Lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh, reported Times of India.