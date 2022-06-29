Leave Coat Hangers in Closet: Abortion Activists Want You to Stop Using the Sign

Calling it 'outdated' and 'harmful', the excessive use of 'coat hanger abortion' signs may actually be doing more damage than help. Here's why.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Valerie Plesch)
You have probably spotted the twisted iron coat hanger many a times on social media over the last few days – used as a symbol to protest the United States Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs Wade; or maybe, you have spotted it on a poster at a women's march; or heard someone say how the US is going back to 'coat hanger abortion' days.
Pro-choice activists want us to stop using this symbol and phrase – that has inevitably become synonymous with at-home abortions.
"A coat hanger abortion is an unsafe abortion," Marva Sadler, senior director of clinical services at Whole Woman's Health, a non-profit abortion provider operating clinics in several states, told Women's Health Magazine.
"There were also increasing numbers of women showing up in hospital emergency rooms with perforated uteruses and other signs of having tried to abort [a] foetus," Carol Sanger, a Columbia Law School professor specialising in abortion, told the magazine.
The first time the coat hanger was used in a pro-choice protest was in April 1969 – just four years before the Roe vs Wade verdict. At least 3 lakh protestors in Washington marched with coat hangers around their neck, with most of them also carrying – “Never Again” posters.
Since then the symbol became synonymous with pro-choice protests in the pre-Roe world in the US – when the process was secretive, and dangerous.
“Please consider leaving the coat hangers in your closet, as they contribute to fear mongering narratives about ‘back alley’ abortions,” Meg Sasse Stern, the support fund director for Kentucky Health Justice Network (KHJN), an abortion fund that’s been helping residents with financial and logistical support, told Jezebel.
Instead, activists collectively call for the use of abortion pill to be amplified – while asserting that the overturning of the 1973 landmark ruling does not mean a blanket ban on abortions in the US.
"Before these medications were available, patients didn't have as many safe options to self-manage their abortions. Using the coat hanger image perpetuates a "harmful and false narrative about what self-managing care can look like" these days," Dr Selina Sandoval, Ob-gyn specialising in abortion care, told Women's Health Magazine.
People on Twitter also pointed that continued use of the coat hanger imagery furthers stigma and misinformation around self-managed abortions. This again, will affect the marginalised, economically backward communities, and pregnant teenagers the most – due to restricted access to information as well.
With the overturning of Roe vs Wade, access to abortion will be banned or restricted in at least half the states in the US. For those who live in states where abortion still remains legal after the overturning of the constitutional right – abortion pills can be ordered online.
If pills are not legal in the state, one can visit the Miscarriage and Abortion Hotline or PlanCPills.org – where you can get resources and information about accessing them within your state.
Another option is for pregnant persons to travel to states where the abortion pills are legal. You can also get a trusted friend or family to travel with the pills from their state.
Companies like Amazon, Tesla, and Citigroup have also announced that they will help cover employees' costs to travel for an out-of-state abortion, CNN reported.
With the end goal being better and safe access to abortion care, information on accessing abortion pills – not methods that perpetuates fear and stigma – needs to be at the forefront of discourse.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)