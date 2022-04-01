Clubhouse App Case: 19-Year-old Accused Akash Suyal Granted Bail by Mumbai Court

Suyal, along with Jaishnav Kakkad and Yash Parashar from Faridabad, were arrested by the Mumbai police in January on the basis of a complaint filed by two women who claimed that their photographs were circulated and discussed by multiple people in the Clubhouse app chatroom.

All the three accused are between 19 and 22 years of age and hail from Haryana.

A case has been registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (malicious acts outraging religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (insulting modesty of woman), and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 67 (publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)