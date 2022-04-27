'Clothes Don't Define Gender Or Sexuality': Delhi Teen Standing Up to Bullies

Every day, 17-year-old Sanat wakes up to hundreds of DMs and comments that are homophobic. People on social media react to every piece of cloth he wears, the makeup he does.

But the Delhi teenager is doing the one thing that he can to stand up to his bullies – be the person that Sanat truly is.

Sanat recently made headlines when he wore a saree to his school farewell in February. But along with the praise came the homophobic comments.