Circle Inspector Sudheer Named in Mofiya’s Suicide Note Finally Suspended

Aluva police station Circle Inspector Sudheer, who was named in the suicide letter of law student Mofiya, has finally been suspended. In her suicide note, Mofiya had said that the officer should be punished.
(Photo: The News Minute)
But her father Dilshad alleged that Sudheer mistreated her at the station. Hours after the meeting at the police station on Monday, 22 November, Mofiya died by suicide.
The Congress has been protesting at the police station and Aluva Police Superintendent's office since Tuesday. Mofiya’s classmates too had protested demanding action against Sudheer. However, with no action was taken against the police officer for two days, the protests had intensified.
Mofiya’s father Dilshad V Salim met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and conveyed his disappointment too. Sudheer’s senior officers however had initially defended him saying that Mofiya slapped Suhail in the station and Sudheer lost his temper. Mofiya’s parents however maintained that Mofiya was forced to slap only because of the derogatory language used by her husband and the policeman.
In addition, in the case of the woman Uthra, who was killed by her husband using a snake, CI Sudheer is mentioned in the report filed by the Kollam Rural Police with the DGP, stating that there were lapses in evidence that had been collected. The evidence had been gathered by Sudheer, who at the time was the Circle Inspector of the Anchal Police Station.
