Circle Inspector Sudheer Named in Mofiya’s Suicide Note Finally Suspended

The Congress has been protesting at the police station and Aluva Police Superintendent's office since Tuesday. Mofiya’s classmates too had protested demanding action against Sudheer. However, with no action was taken against the police officer for two days, the protests had intensified.

Mofiya’s father Dilshad V Salim met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and conveyed his disappointment too. Sudheer’s senior officers however had initially defended him saying that Mofiya slapped Suhail in the station and Sudheer lost his temper. Mofiya’s parents however maintained that Mofiya was forced to slap only because of the derogatory language used by her husband and the policeman.