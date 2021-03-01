Chloe Zhao – 2nd Woman Ever to Win Best Director at Golden Globes

Chloe Zhao made history at the Golden Globes on Sunday, 28 February, as she became just the second woman ever to win the Best Director award. Zhao is also the first Asian woman and second Asian director to take home the prize at the Golden Globes.
Zhao won the honour for her film Nomadland, which also won the Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the awards.
In 2021, making history, three female directors were nominated for the award, including Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Regina King for One Night in Miami. The trio competed against David Fincher for Mank, and Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7 for the top honours.
This was not only the first time three women have been recognised for their work, but also the first time that more than one woman has been nominated for the category at the coveted Golden Globes.
With the only other winner being Barbra Streisand – that too almost 40 years ago.
Published: 01 Mar 2021,10:21 AM IST