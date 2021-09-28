China Releases Guidelines to Limit Abortions for 'Non-Medical Purposes'

In new guidelines issued by central government on Monday, 27 September, China announced that it will reduce the number of abortions performed for "non-medical purposes." The guidelines are a part of a comprehensive plan for the development of women and children in the coming decade.

The state council said that the guidelines aimed at improving women's reproductive health and the overall access to pre-pregnancy healthcare services.

It said the measures would restrict unwanted pregnancies and encourage men to "share responsibility" in preventing them, reported The Guardian.