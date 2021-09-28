Who Is Sophia Huang Xueqin – China’s #MeToo Activist Who Went Missing

Huang and labor rights campaigner Wang Jianbing have reportedly lost contact with their friends, raising alarms of the pair’s supposed detention.

Her friend Robert Cheng said he and others have been unable to get in touch with them since 19 September 2021, as reported by South China Morning Post.

Cheng said that Huang, along with Wang, had been planning to leave Guangzhou for Shenzen. She had booked a flight from Hong Kong to London on 20 September.

“Both Huang and Wang have not been contactable since Sunday afternoon and we are worried that they may have been detained,” he said.