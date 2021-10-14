Revisiting Chhoti Nirbhaya: How a 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor Is Healing

We revisit Chhoti Nirbhaya to find out how she was healing – and to speak to about her dreams and aspirations.
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
Camera: Athar Rather
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Senior Editor: Shelly Walia
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of sexual assault and physical violence. Viewer discretion advised.)
"I am not scared of anything. Not of getting hurt, or studying. I am only scared of the dark." These were Chhoti Nirbhaya's first words to The Quint, when we met her after a gap of three years, in September 2021.
Chhoti Nirbhaya is like any other 10-year-old girl in her northwest Delhi neighborhood. She loves to draw and paint, often spends her time playing and fighting with her two siblings, and enjoys watching cartoons and movies.
She is also a fighter, a survivor.
Chhoti Nirbhaya showing her drawings.
Chhoti Nirbhaya was raped at the age of four allegedly by a man she called 'Rahul Bhaiya.' He had slashed her face with a blade and left her for dead along the railway lines close to her home.
She crawled back to her mother, and narrated everything that had happened to her.
Following the gruesome ordeal, she lost her name and gained the moniker 'Chhoti Nirbhaya'.
The Quint has been following up on Chhoti Nirbhaya's case and her life for many years now. In December 2015, less than two months after her rape, we started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for her immediate medical needs.
In September 2021, we returned to visit her and her family to find out how she was coping, how she was healing, and to speak to her about her dreams and aspirations.
Chhoti Nirbhaya with her mother.
"I am not afraid of anything. Even if I fall down and get hurt I don't get scared. I am only scared of the dark," she reiterates.
Chhoti Nirbhaya enjoys going to school. She loves playing with her friends and learning English and Punjabi.
The lockdown has, however, confined her siblings and her to their one-room house.
But whenever she tries to run around and play, a seething pain catches up to her. In 2015, Chhoti Nirbhaya spent almost a month in the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, undergoing multiple surgeries. Along with physical scars, the pain too remains.
"If I talk a lot, I feel breathless. I also feel pain in my stomach and cannot keep my food down. I then have to lie down and rest," she says.
The coronavirus pandemic has further halted the court case – which has seen no hearings for the last three years. But despite facing harsh financial struggles, the family says, they will continue to fight for justice.
Chhoti Nirbhaya's father is a daily wage earner. Her mom, a domestic worker, takes on work within these time constraints. With a monthly income of just Rs 5,000 and disruptions due to the pandemic, the family is able to afford only one phone for the online education of the three children.
Chhoti Nirbhaya watching videos on her phone.
For her parents, Chhoti Nirbhaya's access to education is a big worry – despite her being a bright, young student who is regularly appreciated by all her teachers.
While a new phone will help her study better, she is undeterred. She says she is determined to join the army.
But nothing excites Chhoti Nirbhaya like her love for drawing and dressing up.
Chhoti Nirbhaya painting her favourite – 'Gudiya.'
"I love drawing. I will draw anything I see. But I also love clothes – especially in black, white and yellow colours. But jeans-top is my favourite. I had two pairs of jeans. But now they don't fit me," she says with a shy smile.
The horrific incident is far from erased from the six-year-old's memory, but in her, there is a child with hopes, dreams, and aspirations – even as her family continues to fight for justice.