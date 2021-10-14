Revisiting Chhoti Nirbhaya: How a 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor Is Healing

"I am not scared of anything. Not of getting hurt, or studying. I am only scared of the dark." These were Chhoti Nirbhaya's first words to The Quint, when we met her after a gap of three years, in September 2021.

Chhoti Nirbhaya is like any other 10-year-old girl in her northwest Delhi neighborhood. She loves to draw and paint, often spends her time playing and fighting with her two siblings, and enjoys watching cartoons and movies.

She is also a fighter, a survivor.