Chhattisgarh School Principal Arrested for Molesting 2 Minor Girl Students

Police have arrested the 45-year-old principal of a private school in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district for allegedly molesting two minor girl students, an official said on Monday, 8 August.

The two students of Classes 5 and 7 informed their parents after reaching home last week that the principal allegedly molested them in his office chamber, Kotwali Station House Officer Prakash Rathore said.

The parents lodged a complaint following which the police arrested the principal on Saturday, he said.