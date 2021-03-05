‘Despite Odds’, 13 Transgenders Recruited by Chhattisgarh Police

In a first for the Chhattisgarh Police, 13 transgender persons have been recruited as constables in the state’s police force, reported PTI.

Chhattisgarh’s Director General Police, on Wednesday, 3 March, told PTI: “Thirteen candidates from the transgender community have been recruited as constables on the basis of merit. Two others are in the waiting list.”

He further said: “We welcome them and believe many others from the community would join the police force in future.”