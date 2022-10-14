Chennai Woman Killed as Stalker Pushes Her Before Train, Father Dies Hours Later

A day after 20-year-old Sathya Priya was killed after she was pushed onto a moving train at Chennai's St Thomas Mount, the police on Friday, 14 October, arrested Satish, the accused in the case.
Early on Friday morning, Sathya's father Manickam also lost his life, after he consumed poison the night before, sources told The Quint.
Twenty-three-year-old Satish, who reportedly absconded after the crime, was found on the city's outskirts. According to the Chennai Police, the accused was "known to be harassing the deceased for a whole year" before the incident, reported The News Minute. Sathya was pursuing BCom at a private college in the city.
On Thursday afternoon, an argument reportedly broke out between the Sathya and Satish at the St Thomas Mount railway station, following which the man pushed the woman before a train, killing her on the spot, the police were quoted as saying.
According to the cops, both the accused and the deceased were residents of the same colony in Guindy. While Sathish is the son of a retired Special Sub Inspector (SSI), who worked at the Adambakkam police station, the deceased's mother is a head constable at the same police station.
A case of murder, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, was registered against Sathish. The railway police have sent the body of the deceased woman for an autopsy.
The deceased reportedly filed two complaints in Mambalam and in St Thomas Mount police stations against stalking. However, sources told The News Minute that no action was taken, and the harassment did not stop.
Just one year ago, a 25-year-old-man identified as Ramachandran stabbed a 20-year-old Swetha to death near the Tambaram railway station. The two were reportedly having an argument at the railway station when he stabbed her with a knife.
About six years earlier, in another shocking case, 24-year-old S Swathi, an employee of Infosys, was hacked to death by 27-year-old P Ramkumar at the Nungambakkam railway station.
(Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that the victim's father died of heart attack. The autopsy report states that he died after consuming poison. The copy has been updated to reflect the same.)