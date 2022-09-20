Chandigarh University Video Leak: 3 Accused Sent to 7-Day Police Remand

Protests at the Chandigarh University were called off at around 2 am on 19 September.
A Punjab court on Monday, 19 September, sent three accused in the Chandigarh video 'leak' case to police remand for a week.
The accused had been presented at the Kharar court in Mohali, where the police sought their custody for 10 days, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma, the counsel for the accused, said that two videos had been found – one which has the female accused and the other with another girl student.
He also said that the accused will be taken to Shimla to recover the videos, which were allegedly in their possession.
Earlier, the police had arrested the accused woman student, but said on Sunday that she had only shared a video of herself with her boyfriend, who was nabbed from Himachal Pradesh.
Apart from the accused girl's boyfriend, a 31-year-old man was also detained from the state on Sunday and handed over to the Punjab Police.
The police has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.
Students of Chandigarh University had called off their protest after midnight on 19 September after the police assured them of a free and fair investigation in the case.
On the other hand, the Chandigarh University has denied allegations that objectionable videos of some female students had been made.
