'We Are With You': Arvind Kejriwal on Chandigarh University Video Leak Incident

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 18 September, condemned the Chandigarh University video leak incident and assured the students that the culprits will be given the harshest punishment.

"A student at Chandigarh University recorded and leaked objectionable video of several other students. This is a serious and shameful act. All culprits will get the harshest punishment. We are with you. We must all act with patience," the Delhi chief minister tweeted in Hindi.