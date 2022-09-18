Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gender Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'We Are With You': Arvind Kejriwal on Chandigarh University Video Leak Incident



"This is a serious and shameful act. The culprits will get the harshest punishment," Delhi CM Kejriwal said.
Arvind Kejriwal

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Arvind Kejriwal)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 18 September, condemned the Chandigarh University video leak incident and assured the students that the culprits will be given the harshest punishment.

"A student at Chandigarh University recorded and leaked objectionable video of several other students. This is a serious and shameful act. All culprits will get the harshest punishment. We are with you. We must all act with patience," the Delhi chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

Massive Protests on Chandigarh University Campus

On the intervening night of 17 and 18 September, massive protests broke out on the campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali after objectionable videos of approximately 60 girls in the hostel bathroom were leaked on the internet.

Police personnel reached the protest site and arrested one of the students, a girl who allegedly recorded the videos of her peers and sent them to a man in Shimla, who uploaded them on social media.

Among those who expressed solidarity with the students are Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress leader Pawan Khera.

