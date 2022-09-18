'We Are With You': Arvind Kejriwal on Chandigarh University Video Leak Incident

Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Arvind Kejriwal)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 18 September, condemned the Chandigarh University video leak incident and assured the students that the culprits will be given the harshest punishment.
"A student at Chandigarh University recorded and leaked objectionable video of several other students. This is a serious and shameful act. All culprits will get the harshest punishment. We are with you. We must all act with patience," the Delhi chief minister tweeted in Hindi.
On the intervening night of 17 and 18 September, massive protests broke out on the campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali after objectionable videos of approximately 60 girls in the hostel bathroom were leaked on the internet.
Among those who expressed solidarity with the students are Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress leader Pawan Khera.