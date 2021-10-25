'Spouse Used for Husband and Wife', Govt Continues To Oppose Same-Sex Marriage

Continuing his opposition to same-sex marriage, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Union government, claimed that the word 'spouse' meant husband and wife. Mehta added that there was no purpose to filing a specific reply in regards to Citizenship Act to recognise same-sex marriage as the term 'marriage' is a term associated with heterosexual couples.

The Delhi High Court has listed a number of pleas in pursuit of the recognition and registration of same-sex marriages under the law for final hearing on 30 November, reported Live Law.