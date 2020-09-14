Our Culture Doesn’t Recognise Same-Sex Marriage: Govt to Delhi HC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that marriages can happen only between "a husband and a wife."

The Centre on Monday, 14 September, opposed a plea filed before the Delhi High Court seeking recognition of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the government, said that such marriages were not recognised under the "Indian culture or Indian law."

“Our law, society, values don’t recognise marriage – which is a sacrament – between a same-sex couple,” Mehta told Delhi HC.

Mehta said that a marriage could happen only between "a husband and a wife" and added that several statutory provisions have to be altered to allow same-sex marriages, Live Law reported.

He also reportedly added that the striking down of Section 377 “merely decriminalises” homosexuality and was “nothing more or nothing less.”

The plea was filed by Abhijit Iyer Mitra and others, stating that the non-registration of same-sex marriage was a violation of right to equality and right to life. The case has been adjourned to October, asking the petitioner counsel to bring out instances of people who are aggrieved at the non-registration of same-sex marriages.

