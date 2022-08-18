Man Shoots at 15-Year-Old Girl in Bihar, Act Caught on Camera

As per the CCTV camera footage of the incident, a man is seen stalking the girl who was returning from coaching, pulling out a gun from his bag and shooting her.
(Photo: Twitter/ Utkarsh Singh)
A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck in Patna's Indrapuri locality in Patna on Wednesday evening, 17 August.
The Class 9 student, who is the daughter of a vegetable vendor, is in a critical situation and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
As per the CCTV camera footage of the incident, a man is seen stalking the girl who was returning from a coaching class, pulling out a gun from his bag and shooting her. He then flees from the spot.
However, the actual reason will be ascertained only after recording the victim's statement, police said.
According to NDTV, the police have identified the accused and are yet to arrest him.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV.)
