Can't Deny Maternity Leave Even if Availed Earlier For Adopted Kids: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 16 August, held that a working woman cannot be denied her statutory right to maternity leave for her biological child only because her husband has two children from previous marriage and she had availed the leave to take care of one of them.

The top court said that the grant of maternity leave is intended to encourage women to join and continue in the workplace but it is a matter of harsh reality that despite such provisions, women are compelled to leave their place of work on the birth of a child since they are not granted leave and other facilitative measures.

According to rules, a female employee with less than two surviving children can seek maternity leave.