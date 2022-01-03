Bulli Bai Case: Two Days After FIR, Mumbai Police Detain 21-Yr-Old Bengaluru Man

Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app named 'Bulli Bai' using GitHub.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Mumbai Police on Monday, 3 January, detained a 21-year-old Bengaluru man in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' case – a GitHub app in which photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused.
Sources told The Quint that the man was detained from Bengaluru, and would be produced before a court on 4 January.
On 1 January, the Mumbai Cyber Police registered an FIR against unknown persons and Twitter handles that promoted the 'Bulli Bai' application.
The case is being investigated by DCP Rashmi Karandikar.
Patil later took to social media and said:
"Mumbai Police has got a breakthrough. Though we cannot disclose the details at this moment as it may hamper the ongoing investigation, I would like to assure all the victims that we are proactively chasing the culprits & they will face the law very soon," he tweeted.
The Cyber Police (South East Delhi) has also registered an FIR under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), and 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration).
This also comes six months after no arrest was made in connection with the two FIRs filed by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in the 'Sulli Deals' controversy – another app in which photos of Muslim women were misused and auctioned. Not a single arrest has been made in the case yet.
