Bulli Bai Case: Two Days After FIR, Mumbai Police Detain 21-Yr-Old Bengaluru Man

The Mumbai Police on Monday, 3 January, detained a 21-year-old Bengaluru man in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' case – a GitHub app in which photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused.

Sources told The Quint that the man was detained from Bengaluru, and would be produced before a court on 4 January.

On 1 January, the Mumbai Cyber Police registered an FIR against unknown persons and Twitter handles that promoted the 'Bulli Bai' application.