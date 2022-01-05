Bulli Bai Case: 'More Suspects To Be Arrested,' Says Mumbai Police

This comes nearly six months after the 'Sulli Deals' controversy – where a similar ploy was applied, asserting selective misogyny.
(Photo: The Quint)
Addressing a press conference on the 'Bulli Bai' case, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, 5 January, said that the intention behind creating the app was to "circulate it on a large scare to hurt sentiments of certain communities."
The Bulli Bai app, created on GitHub, misused the photos of hundreds of Muslim women by allegedly auctioning them.
He added that both the app and the Twitter handle were named Bulli Bai, which helped the cops to nab the suspects.
Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagarale confirmed that three accused have been identified, with Uttarakhand man Mayank Rawat being the latest. Nagarale added that many more suspects are yet to be nabbed.
Speaking about the investigation, Naharale said that the Mumbai Police first analysed the 'Bulli Bai' app on GitHub. It had only five followers.
While Vishal Jha, the 21-year-old engineering student, will be in police custody till 10 January, 18-year-old Shweta Singh is on transit remand. The third accused taken into custody is also from Uttarakhand.
"The whole investigation was carried out online. Some email ids have been traced. We appeal if anyone has any knowledge about these accounts, [they] should come forward," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)