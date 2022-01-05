Bulli Bai Case: 'More Suspects To Be Arrested,' Says Mumbai Police

Addressing a press conference on the 'Bulli Bai' case, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, 5 January, said that the intention behind creating the app was to "circulate it on a large scare to hurt sentiments of certain communities."

The Bulli Bai app, created on GitHub, misused the photos of hundreds of Muslim women by allegedly auctioning them.

He added that both the app and the Twitter handle were named Bulli Bai, which helped the cops to nab the suspects.