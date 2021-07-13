Brain Fog, Chronic Pain, Fatigue: Why Long COVID is More Common Among Women

When 32-year-old Ankita Singh, a Noida-based makeup artist, contracted coronavirus in August 2020, she was mildly symptomatic and thought it was a 14-day affair. Nearly one year later, post-COVID complications have forced Singh, a mother of two, to quit her job.

"I thought the muscle and joint pain will go in 14 days or a month at the most. It has been almost a year and I cannot stand for an hour at a stretch. I cannot run behind my two toddler sons. Even something as simple as cooking a meal makes me tired. I am in intense pain," Singh said, speaking to The Quint.

Singh's husband, who was also infected with her, and had stronger symptoms than her, shows no such signs.