'Urge Judiciary Not To Decide': BJP MP Sushil Modi Opposes Same-Sex Marriage

Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi, on Monday, 19 December, said in Parliament that the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India "would create complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country."

What's the big point? During the zero hour, he said, "In India, marriage is a holy institution, and is a relationship between a biological man and a biological female. This is a centuries-old ritual and a part of our social fabric. In India, same-sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws...or any codified statutory laws."