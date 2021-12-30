'Can You Prove Same-Sex Relationships': BJP Leader's Homophobic Rant Draws Ire

BJP leader passes derogatory comments on LGBTQIA+ community.
(Trigger warning: The article contains comments that are derogoatory towards the LGBTQ+ community.)
Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar made several homophobic remarks, while opposing the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016 (Third Amendment) Bill, pointed YesWeExist, an online page for LGBTQIA+ community.
The bill, passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday, 28 December, stated that the universities in Maharashtra shall have an 'Equal Opportunity Board', which shall include members of the LGBTQIA+ community, underrepresented communities, people with disabilities, and women.
The leader, who 'took offence' to this, went on a homophobic rant on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly.
Sudhir Mungantiwar, as translated by YesWeExist, said:
Making several derogatory remarks, Mungantiwar claimed that the term 'asexual' is not properly defined. He went on to allege that a person might have an asexual relationship with an animal 'who can not validate or certify the relationship'.
This board will be formed, to look after the welfare schemes advocating for the protection and rights of the students and staff belonging to the minority communities.
Members of the queer community and their allies, including actor Sonam Kapoor, called out Mungantiwar's homophobic remark and demanded his apology.
(With inputs from YesWeExist)
