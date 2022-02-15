BJP Karnataka Tweets Details of Minors Petitioning Against Hijab Ban, Faces Ire

The official Twitter account of BJP Karnataka on Tuesday, 15 February, came under fire after it shared personal details of minor girls, including their house addresses, in a tweet about the ongoing hijab row in the state.

Sharing an image of the plea of the the six student petitioners in the hijab case that is currently being heard in the Karnataka High Court, the BJP's state unit took a jibe against the Congress party.

“Five of the students involved in #HijabRow are minors. Don't CONgress leaders Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics? How low will they stoop to win elections? Is this what "ladki hoo lad sakti hoon" means, @priyankagandhi? (sic),” the tweet stated.

The picture in the tweet contained information such as the petitioners' names, addresses, and their parents’ names.