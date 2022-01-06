Bindu Ammini, 1st Woman To Enter Sabarimala Temple, Attacked in Kerala

Dalit activist Bindu Ammini, the first woman to enter the Sabarimala Temple after it opened for women in 2018, was attacked in Kerala on Wednesday, 5 January.
Dalit activist Bindu Ammini, the first woman to enter the Sabarimala Temple after it opened for women in 2018, was attacked in Kerala on Wednesday, 5 January.
Ammini was assaulted by a man at the Kozhikode beach, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.
Purported videos of the incident that have surfaced on social media show a man hitting the activist as she defends herself against him, till another man in the vicinity pulls the assailant back.
An FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (punishment for insulting the modesty of woman).
Meanwhile, Ammini has said that this was not the first attack on her in recent times, and blamed Hindu outfits for targeting her. The activist had been admitted to the hospital last month after a speeding autorickshaw had hit her, in what she had alleged was a suspected murder attempt, as per The Hindu.
In November 2019, Ammini was attacked with chilli spray by a man outside the Kochi Police Commissioner’s office.
The assailant, later identified as Sreenath, was found to be the state coordinator of Hindu Helpline, a service started by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.
(With inputs from PTI and The Hindu)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)