Bindu Ammini, 1st Woman To Enter Sabarimala Temple, Attacked in Kerala

Dalit activist Bindu Ammini, the first woman to enter the Sabarimala Temple after it opened for women in 2018, was attacked in Kerala on Wednesday, 5 January.

Ammini was assaulted by a man at the Kozhikode beach, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.

Purported videos of the incident that have surfaced on social media show a man hitting the activist as she defends herself against him, till another man in the vicinity pulls the assailant back.