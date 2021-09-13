Bijnor Kho-Kho Player Murder: Voice Recording Emerges; Cops Find 'Major Clues'

The 24-year-old Dalit woman who was brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor is believed to have been speaking to a friend at the time of the attack, and an audio recording of the call has now surfaced as new evidence. Image used for representational purposes.
Muffled screams, among other surround sounds, can be discerned in the recording.
Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dharam Veer Singh said:
“The audio recording just means that she was on the phone with someone, when she was attacked. The brief recording only establishes the time of the incident.”
WHAT HAD HAPPENED?
A 24-year-old Dalit woman, who was a former national champion in kho-kho, was brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Friday, 10 September.
The woman was strangled to death even as she tried to fight off her assailants.
The body of the woman, who was a resident of Bijnor, was found by locals in her colony with blood running from her nose. One of her teeth was missing too. Her dupatta was used to strangle her. She was in a semi-conscious state and died a few hours later.
Her purse, documents, and tiffin box were found next to her. A police complaint was immediately lodged by her family. However, reports suggest that the family faced resistance from the police while filing the complaint. The family also alleged that the woman may have been raped.
The complaint was finally registered on Friday night, after which the police conducted an investigation of the crime scene. Citing a medical examination, the police also ruled out the possibility of rape.
