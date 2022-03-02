Biden Addresses Abortion Without Using the Word, Says Rights Under Attack

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, 1 March, US President Joe Biden called attention to the attacks on abortion rights, stating that they "is under attack as never before." However, he did not mention the word 'abortion' in his speech, several Twitter users pointed out.

"The constitutional right affirmed by Roe v. Wade – standing precedent for half a century – is under attack as never before," Biden said, referring to the 1973 Supreme Court case that guaranteed a person's right to get an abortion.