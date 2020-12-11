Bhutan Passes Historic Bill to Decriminalise Homosexuality

A joint sitting of the two houses of Bhutan’s parliament on Thursday, 10 December, passed a bill to decriminalise homosexuality, reported Reuters, making the Himalayan kingdom the latest Asian country to remove legal restrictions on same-sex relationships.
According to the report, Sections 213 and 214 of their penal code criminalised "unnatural sex".
“Homosexuality will not be considered as unnatural sex now,” Lawmaker Ugyen Wangdi told Reuters by phone from the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu, without giving details.
However, the changes will have to be approved by the King of Bhutan to become a law.
Homosexuality is still criminal in many Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Brunei, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. However, Taiwan is the only Asian country where same-sex marriage is recognised.
