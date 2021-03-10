21-Yr-Old Woman Looks After Villagers in Naxal Area of Gadchiroli

Lekami, like any other student in the village, had initially dreamt of moving to a big city and starting a career there, but soon after her election, she decided to stay back and work towards resolving the problems faced by the villagers.

As per ANI, in the two years since her election, the village has already witnessed significant changes including the construction of pucka roads and water supply.

Presently, Lekami is working to combat the biggest problems faced by the village: Unemployment and lack of medical facilities.

She has also made women’s health and menstruation-related diseases a top priority on her agenda. Further, she has made sanitary pads available to the women of the village, using government funds.

Lekami has informed ANI that she wants to make her village number one, but she also does not want to hurt the identity of the village in the process of development.

“Whatever work I will do, it will definitely change the picture of the village, but the village will retain its importance," said the young sarpanch of the Koti Grampanchayat.

Lekami, as per ANI, travels to the nine villages falling under the Koti Gramanchayat, despite the fact that she has to travel through kutcha roads.

"I was born and brought up in this village. All the people have seen me since childhood. This is the reason why people give me love and respect and tell me their problems without any hesitation. They also hear what I say and never consider me weak as a woman.”

Further, Lekami informed ANI that she also works “neck and neck” with her male comrades.