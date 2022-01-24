Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: 5 Yrs On, Time To Focus on Quality & Not Enrolment

Girls and women already have the following disadvantages when it comes to learning:

Lower access to technology and devices – 33.9 percent rural women indicated using the Internet, as against 55.6 percent men

Increased burden of household responsibilities – 366 minutes of unpaid work per day for women compared to 55 minutes for men

Limited mobility – 45 percent women need permission from a family member to go to the local market

As we move forward, with the aim to ‘empower girls through education,’ it is important to look beyond to eliminate the hindrances, from all sides, from providing access to technology, to strengthening their means of mobility.

Several of these factors have potentially contributed to this increase in female enrolment – while broader policies like Right To Education (RTE) played a role, specific initiatives targeted at girls, including building of separate toilets for girls, ensuring availability of water, increasing security through the construction of boundary walls, made a sea of difference on ground.