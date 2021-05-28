Woman Allegedly Gang Raped and Assaulted in Bengaluru, 5 Arrested

After a clip of a woman being raped and assaulted was shared widely on social media, five persons, of whom two are women, have been arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday, 27 May. One woman is absconding, while two male accused are being treated for bullet wounds at a hospital.

The video showed the woman being tortured, with the men inserting a bottle in her private parts. The Bengaluru Police said a case of rape, assault, and other provisions of the law has been registered.