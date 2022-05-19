Bengaluru Acid Attack: Costly Treatment, Looming Threat Affect K'taka Survivors

It was a beautiful Thursday morning on 28 April for a 24-year-old Bengaluru girl as she went for work at a local bank. This was until her life came to a standstill when her stalker Nagesh Babu allegedly poured acid on her and fled.

The Quint takes a look at the lives of acid attack survivors in Karnataka where 35 cases of such attacks were reported between 1999 and 2004 alone. While these survivors are still awaiting justice, more such cases have been reported in the last decade.

“She studied MCom and secured a good job at the bank. Her older sister’s marriage has been fixed and our lives are now doomed,” her uncle Om Shankar told The Quint. Her parents are vegetable vendors, earning barely enough for the family of four.