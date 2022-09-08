Conversion Therapy: Will 'Get Treated' Really Stop, Asks Trans Medical Student

In a society that has pathologised queer identities – seeing it as 'psychologically abnormal' – the first thing most cisgender-heterosexual persons suggest is to "get treated."

Twenty one-year-old Anjana Harish died by suicide in 2020 after she was subjected to conversion therapy, forcing the media to take attention on the matter. Later in 2021, Tamil Big Boss contestant Namitha Marimuthu spoke about the medical violence she was subjected to at a 'rehabilitation'.

More recently, Adam Harry, a pilot who is a transgender man, shared how he was locked in a room and subjected to 'therapy'.