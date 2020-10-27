Haryana Woman Shot Dead Outside Her College, Accused Arrested

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead by a man in Haryana's Faridabad, after she resisted his attempts to shove her into a car. The incident occurred on Monday, 26 October, reported news agency ANI. The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the woman running away and attempting to escape, before she was shot dead.

The victim was identified as Nikita, who was standing outside her college, after she had gone there to take the exam. The attacker was identified as Touseef, who was allegedly waiting for her to come out, along with a friend.