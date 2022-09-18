Lakhimpur Kheri Rape-Murder Calls Attention to Badaun Horror: What Had Happened?

On 28 May 2014, two girls aged 14 and 15 were found hanging from a branch of a mango tree in Katra Sadatganj village of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. The teenage cousins had gone missing the previous evening after they left their homes to relieve themselves in the open. The next morning, visuals of them hanging from the tree made headlines.

On 14 September this year, the bodies of two other minor Dalit sisters – found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field, about a kilometre from their home in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district – evoked memories of what happened in Badaun eight years ago. Similar visuals are once again being flashed across television news channels and social media.