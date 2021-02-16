Aus PM Apologises to Woman Who Alleged She Was Raped in Parliament

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday, 16 February, apologised to a former political adviser who alleged that she was raped by an unnamed senior colleague in the country’s parliament, reported Reuters.

He also assured a thorough investigation into the matter as well as into the government's workplace culture.

Brittany Higgins, 26, while speaking at a TV interview on Monday, said that she had been raped in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019 by a colleague who also worked for Morrison's ruling Liberal party. She further said that she had very little support from her bosses and feared losing her job after the incident, reported BBC News.