One Year of Farmers' Protest: Women a Force to Reckon With at Tikri Border

Paramjeet’s son and nephew are regulars at Tikri border. “I am just happy to be here, to finally be amongst the people at the protest site,” she said.

In the last one year, most protesting families from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been following the “rotation” method wherein they take turns to stay at the site. For instance, Harjeet Kaur and her six sisters from a village in Punjab’s Fazilka district. The 35-year-old is an anganwadi worker, her other sisters work in the fields, and one of them is a doctor.

“We’ve set up a tent near the PDM University Pandit Shree Ram Sharma metro station, close to the site. My sisters and I take turns, I have stayed here four times so far,” she said. Accompanying Harjeet at the protest on 26 November was her son. “Teachers understand, they don’t object to a parent taking their child to a protest. This too is important,” she said.