Why Assam Recorded Highest Crime Rate Against Women For 4th Consecutive Year

Just a day after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data was released for 2020, tensions broke out in the Silchar town of Assam. The body of a 16-year-old girl, who went missing earlier this week, was found floating on Barak River. The girl was allegedly abducted, murdered, and gang-raped.

In another shocking incident in May, a woman was allegedly raped by two men while she was walking home from a hospital in the state's Charaideo district.

A 21-year-old IIT-Guwahati student was arrested on 3 April for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping a fellow classmate – grabbing national headlines.

The list is never-ending – something that the latest statistics also reflect.