'Awards Won't Fill Our Stomachs, Want Salary Hike': ASHA Workers on WHO Honour

For the last 21 months starting April 2020, Neeta Awanghade, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) in Atali village, located in Maharashtra's Satara district, started her work day at 7 am in the morning.

She would do door-to-door survey of the 300-odd people living in her village, to trace symptoms of COVID-19. She would advise them on isolation, and medicines needed. From April 2021, she started talking to people and advising them about the benefits of vaccination – along with surveys – clocking 12-14 hours of work, during the height of the second wave.

Risking her life, she made sure everyone in her village got inoculated and followed it up with the secondary dose. All for a monthly salary of Rs 5,000 – the only source of income for her four-member family.