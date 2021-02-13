Yes to Love, No to Sex: Meet Indian Aces for Whom Labels Matter

Twenty six-year-old banker Nazeer* and 29-year-old school teacher Smita* have been in a relationship for three years now. They met at a common friend’s wedding and all it took was one drunk night – to come out to each other as heteroromantic asexuals.

This means, neither are they sexually attracted nor do they desire sexual contact with each other. They are in love and very much so.

Nazeer and Smita live together in Mumbai, cook each other’s favourite meals during weekends, fret about their naughty dog and are in the process of trying to convince their families to ‘allow’ them to get married.