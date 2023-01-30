Self-Proclaimed Godman Asaram Bapu Found Guilty of Rape in Sessions Court Trial

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

In 2018, Asaram was convicted for life in another rape case.
Asaram Bapu.

(Photo: PTI)
Asaram Bapu, a self-styled "godman" who once had a large following in India, has been found guilty of rape – again.

In particular: The conviction was handed down by a sessions court in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Monday, 30 January, according to a report by The Hindu.

Case details: A woman disciple from Surat had alleged that she had been raped by Asaram, as per reports.

  • The sexual assault took place ten years ago

  • The scene of the crime was reportedly at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera

Past convictions: In 2018, Asaram was convicted for life in another rape case.

  • A girl from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh had alleged that she had been raped by the 81-year-old

  • It reportedly happened at his ashram in Manai village near Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in 2013

Behind bars: Asaram was taken into custody by Jodhpur Police on 31 August 2013.

  • He has since been lodged at the central jail in the city

(With inputs from The Hindu and ANI.)

