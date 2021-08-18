As the Taliban Returns, 20 Years of Women's Progress Set to Disappear Overnight

With the return of the Taliban, 20 years of women’s progress seems to disappear overnight
As the Taliban of the country, Afghanistan has again become an extremely to be a woman.
Even before the fall of Kabul on Sunday, the situation was , exacerbated by the planned withdrawal of all foreign military personnel and declining .
In the past few weeks alone, there have been of casualties and violence. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes. The United Nations Refugee Agency about 80% of those who have fled since the end of May are women and children.
What does the return of the Taliban mean for women and girls?
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1996, enforcing and rules following their strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Women were subject to cruel punishments for disobeying these rules, including being beaten and flogged, and stoned to death if found guilty of adultery. Afghanistan had the highest in the world.
With the fall of the Taliban in 2001, the situation for women and girls vastly improved, although these gains were partial and fragile.
The 2004 Afghan Constitution holds that “citizens of Afghanistan, man and woman, have equal rights and duties before the law”. Meanwhile, a was introduced to protect women from forced and under-age marriage, and violence.
According to Human Rights Watch, the law saw a in the reporting, investigation and, to a lesser extent, conviction, of violent crimes against women and girls.
Officially, Taliban leaders they want to grant women’s rights “according to Islam”. But this has been met with great scepticism, including by women leaders in Afghanistan. Indeed, the Taliban has given every indication they will reimpose their repressive regime.
In the areas again , girls have been banned from school and their freedom of movement restricted. There have also been of forced marriages.
Women are putting burqas back on and speak of of their education and life outside the home to protect themselves from the Taliban.
As one anonymous Afghan woman in The Guardian:
Many Afghans are angered by the return of the Taliban and what they see as their abandonment by the international community. There have been . Women have even in a rare show of defiance.
But this alone will not be enough to protect women and girls.
Currently, the US and its allies are engaged in to get their citizens and staff out of Afghanistan. But what of Afghan citizens and their future?
US President Joe Biden remains largely unmoved by the Taliban’s advance and the worsening humanitarian crisis. In an August 14 , he said:
And yet, the US and its allies — including Australia — went to Afghanistan 20 years ago on the of removing the Taliban and protecting women’s rights. However, most Afghans do not they have experienced peace in their lifetimes.
As the Taliban reassert complete control over the country, the achievements of the past 20 years, especially those made to protect women’s rights and equality, are at risk if the international community once again abandons Afghanistan.
Women and girls are as the Taliban advance. We hope the world will listen.
