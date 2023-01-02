'Where Are We Heading?': Kejriwal on Death of Delhi Woman Who Was Dragged by Car

"It is a rarest of rare crime. I have learnt that the postmortem is underway," he told reporters.
(Photo: The Quint)
(Trigger warning: Descriptions of graphic nature.)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 3 January, described the death of a woman, who was dragged for four kilometres by a car, as the "rarest of rare" crimes and called for the strictest punishment for the accused.
"I don't know where we are heading as society. It is a rarest of rare crime. I have learnt that the postmortem is underway [sic]," he told reporters.
A woman in Delhi lost her life after being hit by a car in the early hours of Sunday, 1 January. Her body was allegedly dragged for a few kilometres after being hit. All five occupants of the car – Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun – have since been arrested and sent to three days of police remand.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, too, expressed shock at the "monstrous insensitivity" of the alleged perpetrators.
"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," he tweeted.
As per DCP (Outer Delhi) Harendra Singh, the Kanjhawala police station (Rohini district) received a call about the incident at 3.24 am by a person who had spotted the body being dragged by a Baleno car. DCP Singh added:
An FIR has been filed under Sections 279 (Driving or riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 304A (Causing death by negligence), and 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The victim was working part-time in wedding events and was returning home from one such function when the incident took place.