Second #MeToo Complaint Surfaces Against Malayalam Film Producer Vijay Babu

Just days after a woman actor accused Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu of rape and harassment, another woman from the film industry has alleged that he had tried to kiss her "without consent."

Nagaraju Chakilam, commisioner of police, Kochi told The Quint, “We learnt about the social media posts but there has been no official complaints. We urge the survivor and any others to come forward and file complaints so that we can make public spaces safer."