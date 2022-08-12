Viral Post on Andrew Tate's Misogyny: Why People Want TikTok to Ban Him

Andrew Tate is reportedly one of the most famous people on TikTok, with a massive 11 billion views on all his videos put together.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Description of violence against women. Reader discretion advised.)
On 9 August, makeup artist and influencer Matt Bernstein posted an image on Instagram – calling out TikTok to "do something" about former boxer Andrew Tate's sermons centered around violence and misogyny. The post now has over 1 million likes on Instagram – with thousands sharing the post as an endorsement. This even included people from India – where Tate is barely known.
So, how did he become so famous – and why are demands being made to ban him.
Andrew Tate was born in 1986 in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Luton, England. He worked as a TV producer, before entering the professional kickboxing circuit. But it was his appearance in Big Brother in 2016 that made him a 'celebrity' – and pushed him into the public eye.
In another video, he is shown telling another woman to "count the bruises" he allegedly caused on her.
In October 2017, when both the UK and the US was gripped with #MeToo movement – after Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault allegations – Tate said that women should “bear responsibility” for being raped.
On Twitter, he wrote a series of tweets:
“Women have been exchanging sex for opportunity for a very long time. Some did this. Weren’t abused,” he also said.
The backlash only made him more famous – but the only silver lining was Twitter banning him from their platform.
In a 2018 post on Facebook, he claimed the “decline of Western civilisation” after seeing a poster at Heathrow airport “encouraging girls to go on holiday as opposed to encouraging being a loving mother and a loyal wife."
That should have been the end of Tate's story. But it was not. He emerged more boisterous, and more misogynistic.
According to The Guardian report, since January 2022, repackaged videos from interviews with Tate over the years have been going viral on TikTok. The report, which accessed data, pointed out how in August alone, the clips tagged with his name have been watched more than a billion times.
The so-called university is a learning platform, funded by Tate himself – the members of which are told that they can earn up to £10,000 a month through lessons on crypto investing, and by recruiting others to Hustler’s University, earning 48 percent commission for each person they refer, The Guardian reported.
In one guide, Hustler’s University “students” are told that attracting “comments and controversy” is the key, the newspaper reported.
In one of the videos, posted from an account with Tate’s name and face, he describes: “I inflict, I expect, absolute loyalty from my woman. I ain’t having my chicks talking to other dudes, liking other dudes. My chicks don’t go to the club without me, they are at home.”
In yet another absurd video, he is heard saying that a man shouldn’t let a woman go to a restaurant or nightclub "with her friends if he isn’t there too, and that she should stay at home instead."
Tate has also said “probably 40 percent of the reason” he moved to Romania was because it was "easier to evade rape charges."
A spokeswoman from domestic abuse charity White Ribbon told MailOnline:
Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women coalition, told The Guardian that many of the Tate videos appeared to “clearly violate” TikTok’s terms and said that “by taking no action,” the platform is “facilitating and ultimately profiting from the potential radicalisation of its young male users.”
In a statement, TikTok said it took misogyny seriously, and claimed that that the platform was "actively investigating" which accounts breach its rules.
A spokesperson said: “Misogyny and other hateful ideologies and behaviours are not tolerated on TikTok, and we are working to review this content and take action against violations of our guidelines. We continually look to strengthen our policies and enforcement strategies, including adding more safeguards to our recommendation system.”
(With inputs from The Guardian)
